¿Qué Pasa? 29 de Abril de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Take your umbrella today! On/Off rain at times with thunder possible too. Turning windy tomorrow with clearing. Colder Friday night with some spotty rain and snow showers. Yes, it will be May first Saturday! Warming up Sunday!

Today: Umbrella Alert! Some passing rain/storms at times. Highs in the 60s with a few 70s for western CT and some 50s immediate shoreline. You will notice a hint of humidity too!