¿Qué Pasa? 3 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

More humid air arriving today with rain and thunder. There will be times when it is not doing anything. Another round of rain and thunder tonight and humid. Spotty showers and storms tomorrow to watch for too. Drying and warming for the weekend. The hot weather pattern is still on for Sunday through early next week!

Today: AM rain/brief thunder then mostly cloudy with more humidity. A spotty afternoon shower but not much & mostly dry with some sunny breaks possible. We will be watching an evening line of storms coming in from the west. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.