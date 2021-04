¿Qué Pasa? 30 de Abril de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Early showers moving out with brighter skies and a slight warm-up today. The headline is a Wind Advisory for 30-50mph gusts developing through the day and evening. A very odd round of flurries will drop across Connecticut after midnight then brighter for Saturday. A round of showers with a push of warmer temps Saturday night and early Sunday then clearing. Have a great weekend!

Early this morning: Mild with a some light rain coming through. Lows upper 50s to around 60.