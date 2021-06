¿Qué Pasa? 4 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Some unsettled weather today with the main concern being a line of thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. July weather building in over the weekend and early next week with heat and some humidity. The tropics remain quiet for the Atlantic basin.

Today: Patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy skies with some midday/early afternoon sunny breaks. A line of showers and thunderstorms between 2-8 PM with heavy rain, vivid lightning and strong gusty winds. Check in on the NEWS8 app! Humid with highs in the 70s. Cooler immediate shoreline.