¿Qué Pasa? 5 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Take the rain gear today for some on/off rain through this afternoon and evening as a stationary front meanders in the area. Improving with brighter and warmer weather tomorrow! The extended looks less rainy now for Friday through Mother's Day. Highest threat of rain looks to be Sunday evening and night! The pollen count will be very high with the drier forecast.

Early this morning: Drizzle, and a few showers in some areas and dry in other towns. Some fog may form too. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.