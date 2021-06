¿Qué Pasa? 7 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

(WTNH) -- A shopping showdown is brewing! Amazon announced prime day dates and other retailers are planning their own events, which means big savings for consumers. We are stretching your dollar with what looks like the Black Friday of the summer.

Major retailers are gearing up to see who can offer the best sales of the summer with Amazon's "prime day", Target deal days, and Walmart's "deals for days" all fighting for your hard earned money between June 20th and June 23rd.