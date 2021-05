¿Qué Pasa? 7 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)-- Police are investigating a homicide after two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing at a Meriden multi-family home early Friday morning.

Police say that around 12:43 a.m., officers responded to the home at 76 Lincoln Street, apt. 2N, for the report of a violent altercation. Upon arrival, officers were met by 56-year-old Kevin Burch on the front porch. He was suffering from stab wounds and alerted police that a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Tania Roman, was in the apartment injured as well.