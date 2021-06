¿Qué Pasa? 8 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Nasty humidity will build in for today driving the heat index up higher and higher. Actual temperatures not quite as high as yesterday, but the heat index will be higher with a feel like forecast of 90s for most of CT! Pay attention to afternoon and evening storms too! A push of cooler air will dominate later this week with quite-a-few clouds & rain just to our south. Watching this closely.

Today: Sun and clouds with afternoon thundershowers developing. Highs in the low-mid 80s at the beach to around near 90 for parts of the interior. Only 70s for SE CT! Forecast heat index in the 90s most of the state! It will be more humid today than yesterday!