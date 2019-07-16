Quick quiz can lower your electric bill

(WTNH) — Temperatures are going up, and trying to keep your home cool can put a real strain on your pocketbook. United Illuminating is now offering an online quiz to determine how efficient your home is. The results could save you money on your electric bill.

Soaring summer temperatures can mean soaring summer power costs. Nobody wants that, not even the power company.

“Your electric bill goes up in the summer, and this is a way to keep your electric bill down, to keep the cooling in and make you feel a little more comfortable,” said Larry Rush of United Illuminating.

He’s talking about United Illuminating’s new online energy efficiency quiz, a free way to determine the good and bad parts of your home energy use.

“You can go on and you can evaluate your house and what your current status is to see ways you can save money, see where your house ranks up,” Rush said.

At the end, the website tallies your answers and gives you a score.

“The score will actually tell you if you’re good to have a home energy solutions assessment, maybe you need some insulation,” said Rush.

A home energy assessment involves a professional coming to your house and testing it. One of the main things is depressurizing the house with a big fan so they can see if windows, doors, and vents are leaking air. They can also recommend changes to appliances and lighting. You can even get money back on technology to improve efficiency.

“Currently we offer rebates for wi-fi thermostats which actually can help you. As you’re coming home you can use your app on your phone to start cooling the house, so that way it’s not cooling the house all day,” Rush explained.

Of course, there are things you can do right now to lower your cooling costs. Instead of turning on the oven, trying grilling outdoors on hot days. And try to keep the sunlight out of your home.

“For instance, you can always shut the shades,” said Rush. “Know what side the sunlight is coming in and keep those shades down and that will really keep you a little cooler during the summer.”

For more information about making your home more energy efficient, you can always stop in the Energize CT Center in North Haven, where they have exhibits designed help people lower their power bills.