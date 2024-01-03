A frosty start this morning with a pretty sunrise! Dry with more clouds from time to time today as high pressure stays in control. The combo of an offshore storm and a cold front Thursday could create some spotty flurries & snow showers with a dusting at most. Colder & dry for Friday and much of Saturday. All eyes on the first snow event of this season developing Saturday evening and continuing through Sunday morning. It could start as a mix in SE CT before changing to all snow. The plows will be out with this one! Make sure you contact your driveway plow person and your car is ready! Looking out in the future and we will have a mix to a rain & wind storm Tue-Wed & another storm that could be Wintry for the following weekend! Very busy!

Early this morning: Increasing high clouds with a few fog patches. Lows in the 20s & frosty!

Today: More clouds coming through with some sun at times. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tomorrow: A few flurries or snow showers with a spotty dusting. Lots of clouds & turning windy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Sunny & cold with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Snow & a mix developing during the evening & overnight. Any mix changing to all snow late & windy.

Sunday: Snowy with a gusty northeast wind! Highs 32. Quite-a-bit is possible for storm total amounts!

Monday: Clearing with partial sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Dry for the morning. Snow & rain developing in the afternoon, changing to all rain at night & becoming very windy. Rising temperatures through the night from 30s to 40s & even some 50s.

Wednesday: Rainy, windy & mild with 50s early, then falling late and turning colder with clearing.