Quinnipiac grad students at helping others with their taxes for free ahead of May 17 deadline

Conn. (WTNH) — Have you done your taxes yet? The deadline is this coming Monday, May 17. Grad students at Quinnipiac are getting a pat on the back for doing people’s taxes for free as part of an accounting program that faced many challenges this year.

This is all part of the volunteer income tax assistance program known as Vita. Taxpayers making $57,000 or less needed to mail in their information due to the schools COVID protocol.

According to their professor Matthew Maron, these volunteers saved taxpayers roughly $45,000 in tax preparation fees.

This year, grad students Ayaan Malik and Carolyn Feurman were required to file rather than prepare like they did last year. They say the process was a lot harder.

“We really had no idea what we were doing in the beginning. We didn’t know what the government wanted to do with the stimulus check. We didn’t know if they were going to be a part of your tax return or if it didn’t matter,” Carolyn said.

Not to mention this was the first time students were allowed to file. Even though they weren’t able to see clients face to face they were happy knowing they helped some one save some money.

“They will never be able to figure this out on their own so it’s great to see how much they appreciate it,” Ayaan said.

The tax deadline is Monday, so a couple of reminders: the stimulus checks don’t affect your taxes but they do have to be reported. There’s also a new deduction for charitable contributions.