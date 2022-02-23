NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not who you expect to see walking the halls of Quinnipiac University. But the school is now inviting senior citizens to walk this quarter-mile, indoor route.

“We know in the winter months, especially with daylight saving, it can be cold, it can be dark, it can be icy,” Quinnipiac Vice President for Strategy and Community Relations Bethany Zemba said.

That’s why the university cut the ribbon on what is called Bobcat Stride – allowing the public to walk around the medical building on the North Haven campus.

“People like me, with asthma and stuff, can’t be out in the cold, so this is a great opportunity for us to come be inside, enjoy ourselves, have a nice walk,” one walker, Kathleen Golden, told News 8.

The striders are welcome every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6-8 a.m., before classes start.

“I think that’s what universities should be: Very porous to the outside,” Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian said. “Always welcome community members in for events.”

Olian noted that the opportunity is a good fit for the medical campus.

“It’s, number one, consistent with our concern about wellbeing, and secondly, we want to be a partner to the community,” Olian said.

The community has struggled for a place to get their steps in during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another walker, Barbara Munck, said that this “takes away my excuses not to get up and going in the morning.”

“With the pandemic, it’s been really hard to go out and do things,” Munck said.

The indoor route will begin this Friday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8 a.m., just in time for the potential snow outside.

To walk indoors, senior citizens need to sign up online and get a special pin to let them in the door. For more information, contact Karla Natale, associate vice president of community partnerships, at karla.natale@qu.edu or (203) 582-5369.