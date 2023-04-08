TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) — The No. 2 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team took down No. 1 Minnesota 3-2 in the Frozen Four championship to bring home its first ever national title.

After trailing for much of the game, Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to win it for the Bobcats.

The Quinnipiac title comes only five days after the UConn men’s basketball team won the national championship.

“I need a hug, give me a hug,” head coach Rand Pecknold said to an ESPN reporter after the game.

Collin Graf and Christophe Tellier also scored in the game for the Bobcats.