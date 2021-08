HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Quinnipiac University Public Safety Officers helped rescue more than a dozen baby turtles on Thursday morning.

Quinnipiac University said the officers spotted 16 baby turtles near the residence halls where several hundred students were moving in today.

The officers picked up the turtles, who were trying to make their way to water, put them in a box, and brought them to a creek on campus.

Great job by the officers!