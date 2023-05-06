HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Quinnipiac University students were robbed at gunpoint on Whitney Avenue in Hamden on Saturday.

Just after midnight on Saturday, the students were walking to an off-campus house when they were approached by a dark-skinned man who showed a handgun and demanded money, according to an email sent to Quinnipiac students from the school’s public safety office.

The students handed him $40 and a wallet. The gunman fled in a dark four-door sedan. The students were not injured.

The Hamden Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000 or the Quinnipiac University Department of Public Safety at 203-582-6200.