Quinnipiac University announces first student tests positive for COVID-19

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University announced on Friday the first case of a student testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, QU’s Student Health Services team has already contacted the student, who is asymptomatic and a non-residential commuter who lives at home with family. The student is now isolating at home.

The on-campus team of contact tracers has already implemented the university’s contact tracing protocol and is in the process of identifying locations and possible contacts of the individual who tested positive.

Quinnipiac has performed nearly 10,000 tests since early August and this case is the first positive test since August 5.

