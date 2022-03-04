HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac University announced their partnership with the Gaelic American Club of Fairfield to serve as the new location for Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum collection.

The Gaelic American Club (GAC) of Fairfield will display the full collection in a new space that will be created by the GAC, at the heart of a vibrant Irish-American community. The university is committed to horning the terms of the original donor agreements for the items donated to the Ireland Great Hunger Institute by keeping the items together, according to Quinnipiac officials.

The Quinnipiac Board of Trustees voted unanimously to partner with the GAC after the club submitted a sustainable plan based on their infrastructure and cultural and financial resources.

“Now that a clear path forward has been established for the collection, it is time we unify our collective efforts and all rally around the shared goal of ensuring the future visibility and impact of the collection and the story that it tells,” said the John Foley Gaelic-American Vice Club President.

The GAC is planning to relocate the museum within the Fairfield Historic District alongside other Museums close to the downtown shopping center. The Great Hunger Museum collection will be adjacent to the GAC headquarters that holds a restaurant and event space. The museum will be in walking distance from the Fairfield Metro-North Train station, according to representatives at the GAC.

“In light of the university’s decision to relocate the collection, the Gaelic-American Club is honored to partner on a solution that keeps the treasured IGHM collection here in Connecticut, safeguarded and shared widely by the Irish-American community,” said Amy O’Shea, a GAC representative.

Quinnipiac University will partner with the Gaelic American Community to share the educational message of the Irish famine to advance the academic and research programs of the Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac, located at the Lender Reading room. The Ireland Great Hunger institute offers lectures, courses, research opportunities, conferences and publications that provide a deeper understanding of the causes and impact of the Irish Famine.