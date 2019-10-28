Quinnipiac University hosts Best Buddies Walk campaign

(WTNH) — Sunday’s gloomy weather did not stop a rather unique event in North Haven- The Best Buddies Friendship Walk at Quinnipiac University.

The event raises awareness and money to support inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year celebrates 30 years.

“It’s a big deal for us in 1989. We started this and Connecticut is one of the oldest state offices to have this so we are very excited,” Lynn Simon, Best Buddies.

The walk was held in the parking garage on the Q.U. campus which helped keep the crowd dry during the walk.

