FILE – A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44 holds a Ukrainian flag and directs hundreds of refugees after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. One year on, thousands of civilians are dead, and countless buildings have been destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of troops have been killed or wounded on each side. Beyond Ukraine’s borders, the invasion shattered European security, redrew nations’ relations with one another and frayed a tightly woven global economy. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday, February 25 Quinnipiac University is hosting a conference discussing the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

There will be remarks from the Romanian and Ukrainian Ambassadors to the United States as well as diplomatic representatives from other countries affected by the war. A special panel discussing ways to aid refugees here in Connecticut via the CT for Ukraine Refugee Matching Program (ctukraine.org) will also be featured. The event is free and open to the general public.

Register for free here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-the-ukrainian-displacement-crisis-shapes-european-american-policy-tickets-520764790507