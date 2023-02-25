HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday, February 25 Quinnipiac University is hosting a conference discussing the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.
There will be remarks from the Romanian and Ukrainian Ambassadors to the United States as well as diplomatic representatives from other countries affected by the war. A special panel discussing ways to aid refugees here in Connecticut via the CT for Ukraine Refugee Matching Program (ctukraine.org) will also be featured. The event is free and open to the general public.
Register for free here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-the-ukrainian-displacement-crisis-shapes-european-american-policy-tickets-520764790507