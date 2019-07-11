Quinnipiac University kicks off Camp No Limits on Thursday

(WTNH) — On Thursday, Quinnipiac University is hosting Camp No Limits, a camp for children and teenagers with limb loss/limb difference.

Children who participate will be able to stay overnight and take part in all kinds of fun activities like outdoor sports and talent shows.

While the organizers of the camp plan for the kids to have fun, they also highlight the importance of teaching valuable life skills and connecting with other children at the camp.

Camp No Limits begins Thursday. For more information, click here.

