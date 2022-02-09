Quinnipiac University launching bachelor of science in talent management in Fall 2022

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac University is set to launch a new Bachelor of Science in talent management in the fall of 2022.

The talent management program will be offered within the School of Business, School of Communications and the College of Arts and Sciences. The talent management program has three distinct tracks designed to educate the students on either the business side of entertainment, sports or e-sports.

The curriculum will provide internship opportunities and applied course projects to help students develop the skill necessary for the behind-the-scenes functions in event management, finance, marketing and facility management, according to school officials.

Tuvama Rua, associate professor and program director said, “The program is unique as it prepares students for careers in these fields with hands-on experiences thanks to internships and other experiential learning opportunities on campus through Quinnipiac’s Division I athletic teams, the eSports Club and its events and competitions, as well as other clubs and outlets such as student-run TV shows, podcasts and a public relations firm through the School of Communications.”

Entertainment, sports, and e-sports industries are experiencing exponential growth and there is an increased demand for digital producers, media planners, communications managers, social media strategists and general managers.

“The program is the only one in the country with an opportunity for an accelerated dual degree in talent management and law. Graduates of this program will be prepared to become agents who can legally represent talent in the fields of sports, eSports and entertainment during contract negotiations,” Rua added.

Talent management students will learn business acumen, state-of-the-art data analytics, communications and analytical skills. For those interested in learning more about the program, visit www.qu.edu.