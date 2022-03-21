NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Retired Connecticut Superior Court Judge Angela Robinson wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post Monday about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Robinson said Brown Jackson is “standing on the shoulders of Black female pioneers” and is “living the culmination of decades of struggle.”

Robinson also weighed in on the accusations that Brown Jackson is soft on crime.

“I think the representation is important, but it’s also just important to see that this is what excellence in America looks like,” Robinson said. “We know from her record that she’s not soft on crime, but even if she were. Let’s say hypothetically you thought that she were. She has demonstrated that her personal views, she can set aside, in order to apply the law and that’s what we want from a Supreme Court Justice.”

She stressed it’s important to keep Brown Jackson’s qualifications in focus, including graduating from Harvard Law, clerking for Justice Stephen Breyer and having years of judicial experience.