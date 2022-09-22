NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The race for Congress in the fifth district is expected to be the most competitive in the state.



The district covers most of western Connecticut and includes cities like New Britain, Waterbury and Danbury.

Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes is being challenged by Republican George Logan for the fifth district seat in Congress. This year race has emerged as an issue between the two candidates, who are both Black.

George Logan the Republican Congressional Candidate for the 5th District explains. “My campaign did not bring race into the issue. My opponent and the Democrat Central Committee have brought race into this issue.”



Logan says the Democrat State Central Committee targeted him on social media with a derogatory post. “They’re the ones who put out on social media, you know, comparing me to a monkey. Right. They’re the ones who have said, my opponent has said that she believes that people will only vote for me because I’m black,” added Logan.



Logan touts his business experience, education, and public service voting record as a moderate.

Fighting back with a 30-second spot that shows him standing next to a brown cardboard box that said “typical Republican” in black marker. Logan said, “They are coming after me because I don’t fit in their box.”



Congresswoman Hayes is defiant in her response to the accusation over race. “I have three black sons. I would never demonize the idea of being a black man. So I can’t tell you why he chose that as what he wants to talk about in an ad, I can tell you that my ads and all of my communication will be about my work and what I’ve done,” said Hayes.



Her latest 30-second commercial focuses on leaving no one behind. It shows her praying before she heads into a room with residents. She said “I know what is like to work paycheck to paycheck.”

The two-term incumbent explains her work in Washington D.C. has impacted the district. “Everybody should be able to find something that directly impacted them in the work that we’ve done, whether it’s lowering the cost of prescription drugs, whether it is the, you know, the climate initiatives that honoring our path to that the baby formula bill, the bipartisan gun bill, the American rescue plan.”



According to the Secretary of the State’s office, 21,347 new voters have registered in the fifth district since the first of the year. Of those, 10,580 are women and about 10,190 are men.



The remainder did not report which sex they identify with. It’s unclear what ethnicity is represented.



Logan has challenged Hayes to five debates. Hayes is finalizing her debate schedule.



News 8 invited both candidates to a debate in Waterbury in October. The two candidates will go head to head at a debate here at CCSU next month.