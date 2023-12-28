Any rain and showers that are falling this morning will be coming to an end with skies remaining mostly cloudy the rest of the day. There could be an afternoon passing shower but they will be widely scattered. Our weather remains mild through the end of the week with highs today in some spots reaching the low 50s. Highs in the 40s for Friday and the weekend. Scattered showers are again possible on Friday with a drying trend heading into the last weekend of 2023. Saturday will still be mostly cloudy although it may clear out later in the day with Sunday looking bright and dry. The first day of 2024 on Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s!

Thursday: Rain ends this morning, staying mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with a few scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

New Year’s Eve Night: Mainly clear and dry. Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

New Year’s Day: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.