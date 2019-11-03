Raised ranch engulfs in flames, displaces one in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Fire Department responded to a raised ranch engulfed in flames Saturday night.

According to fire officials, flames roared through the roof, front door and right side of the house on Ravenwood Road. The fire extended across the living room, dining room, kitchen and into the bedrooms.

Crews entered through the garage and started an initial search before the roof began to collapse causing an evacuation. Officials said they were then forced to attack the fire from outside.

Thirty-five firefighters, two chief vehicles, a rescue company, four engine companies, two ladder companies and mutual aid tankers from New Canaan and Darien assisted with the fire.

No fire personnel were injured and only one occupant was displaced, according to officials.

The fire is under investigation.