(WTNH) – Rallies are taking place at 8 locations across Connecticut on Tuesday to draw attention to the crisis in childcare.

The rally called A Morning Without Childcare is highlighting programs across the state being short-staffed. Childcare programs across the state will open late on Tuesday so that families and staff can participate in the rallies.

The Connecticut Association for the Education of Young Children says programs across the state are so short-staffed that classrooms are closed despite waiting lists of children.

The rallies are taking place in New Haven, New Britain, Waterbury, Bridgeport, New London, Stratford, Stamford, and Danbury.

