(WTNH) – A rally was held at the state Capitol on Tuesday urging lawmakers to remove police officers from Connecticut schools.

The Community First Coalition would like the state to dissolve the practice of having law enforcement present. They are proposing a system that places an emphasis on community and care in education.

“Research continues to show us the constant over-representation of police and police adjacent entities has done nothing but increase the risk of kids being met with violence and harm,” said Claudine Fox, Policy & Advocacy Director for ACLU Connecticut.

The “Care not Cops” campaign organizes students, parents, educators, and policymakers to reimagine and implement systems of safety in schools without police or policing.