HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A rally is set to be held at the state Capitol on Monday to call for additional funding and support for community gun violence intervention and prevention.

Senator Richard Blumenthal will join CT Against Gun Violence and state leaders at the rally at 11 a.m.

The rally will take place on the 9th anniversary of the March for Change Rally that occurred following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. On that day, thousands of citizens gathered to call on legislators to strengthen the state’s gun violence prevention laws.

February 14 also marks four years since 17 people were shot and killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.