CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – They’ve lived through two pandemics, two World Wars, and an entire century of changes. Ranging in age from 100 to 105, nine Elim Park residents had a joint birthday party on Tuesday afternoon.

They were joined by other members of the senior living community for some cupcakes, balloons, and words of wisdom.

For 105-year-old Dolly Peabody, living a long, happy life comes down to one word that all of her friends seemed to know: bourbon!

So, how else does Dolly enjoy passing the time? She says she’s a big fan of her iPad because it allows her to learn a lot about world events without ever leaving her home. She’s also an avid photographer.