Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Rapper A$AP Rocky detained in Sweden after street fight

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say rapper A$AP Rocky has been detained for a suspected attack on an unknown person in downtown Stockholm.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority says the investigation was “at an initial stage” and should be decided by midday Saturday, whether A$AP Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — should be formally arrested. His three body guards are suspected of lesser degrees of assault under Swedish law.

In a statement, the authority said the four were detained Wednesday because they would leave the country and avoid prosecution. No further information was available.

Swedish media said the fight occurred Sunday before A$AP Rocky performed at a music festival in Sweden. It was not known who else was involved in the fight on a central Stockholm square.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss