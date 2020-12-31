Rapper MF Doom dead at 49

NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Rapper MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield on June 28, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – British-born rapper, songwriter and record producer MF Doom (born Daniel Dumile), who was known for his humorous, villain-inspired persona, has died. He was 49.

The performer died on Oct. 31, according to Instagram and Facebook posts shared to the his page Thursday.

The cause of death was not revealed.

“Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family,” his wife wrote in the posts.

She called the rapper “the greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for.”

MF Doom’s team confirmed his passing in a statement to XXL: “With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family. It is our wish to continue to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

MF Doom was known for some of hip-hop’s most celebrated albums, including “Operation Doomsday” and “Madvillainy” with Madlib. In December, he released a collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD called “The Chocolate Conquistadors.”