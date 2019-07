NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence will be on display at a Yale library starting Thursday!

The document is from the first printing and one of only 26 known copies.

It will go on display on the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library until July 11th.

The library will not be open over the July 4th holiday weekend.

