Carl Ferraro, 57, accused of stealing over $1M from clients (Photo provided by Norwalk police)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing over $1,000,000 from his clients.

In March 2022, Norwalk police said they received multiple accusations against a local real estate attorney, Carl Ferraro. His clients claimed that he had withheld money from them during real estate closings.

Investigators said they conducted a long investigation into Ferraro, talking to nearly half a dozen victims who said they had money taken from them. From this, officials determined that Ferraro was likely enabling home closings on behalf of the sellers, and pocketing the money given to him.

Police secured multiple arrest warrants for Ferraro based on these findings and took him into custody on Wednesday.

According to official reports, Ferraro is being charged with eight counts of larceny in the first degree, as he is believed to have stolen over $1,000,000 from many clients. He is currently being held on a $4,325,000 bond.

Officials also said he is due in court on Thursday in Stamford.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged by Norwalk police to contact Detective Sura at (203) 854-3039.