NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Giving new life to old cars all for a good cause.

The National Auto Body Council’s recycled rides program teamed up with local partners to refurbish a car in a ceremony at Audi New London.

Officials donated the refurbished Nissan to the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut.

“We’re always struggling with money, we’re always trying to make ends meet, making sure we maximize every dollar, and this will really take the pressure off this year,” said Rachel Levy, member of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut.

The program has recycled over 3,000 thousand cars in the last 17 years making transportation more accessible for thousands of people in that time.