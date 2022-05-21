Conn. (WTNH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a recall on Jif peanut butter Sunday.

According to the CDC, the peanut butter caused 14 illnesses and two hospitalizations in 12 states due to Salmonella. No deaths were reported.

The CDC warns to not eat any recalled peanut butter, and urges consumers to check any jars on their shelves to make sure it has not been recalled. Additionally, wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot and soapy water.

People are urged to call their healthcare provider if you have the following symptoms: diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting, or signs of dehydration.

The peanut butter has been recalled and is under investigation. For more information on the recall, click here.

