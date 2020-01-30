165,000 baby sleepers recalled over suffocation risk

(Nexstar Media Group) – Four brands are recalling thousands of inclined infant sleepers due to the risk of suffocation.

Summer Infant, Graco, Delta Enterprises Corp, and Evenflo, announced voluntary recalls of more than 165,000 inclined infant sleepers, according to notices on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

“Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances,” the notices each said.

The recalls come after other baby sleepers were linked to at least 73 infant deaths, but there have not been any reports of fatalities in the newly recalled products.

Parents are being told to stop using the product immediately and contact the company that made your sleeper for a cash refund or voucher.

Summer Infant

Product: SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleeper.

Model number: 91394.

Graco

Product: Little Lounger Rocking Seat.

Model numbers: 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734 and 1922809.

More information: https://recalls.gracobaby.com

Evenflo

Product: Pillo Portable Napper.

More information: www.evenflo.com

Delta Children

Products: 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper; Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper and others.



More information: www.deltachildren.com/pages/incline-sleeper-recall