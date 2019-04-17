2 Ben & Jerry's products recalled due to unlisted allergen Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos: FDA [ + - ] Video

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - A limited quantity of Ben & Jerry's products is being recalled because they may contain tree nuts, an allergen not listed among the ingredients.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), pints of Chunky Monkey and bulk packages of Coconut Seven Layer Bars were found to be potentially contaminated with almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts. The manufacturer said the error was discovered during production and linked back to an error from its supplier, which has since been remedied.

Consumption of the affected products by someone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts could lead to a serious or possibly life-threatening allergic reaction.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA says, and the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products were distributed and sold nationwide. The Chunky Monkey was sold in pint-sized tubs with UPC 076840100354 and "best by" dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, and AUG3020BH2. The Coconut Seven Layer Bars were sold in 2.4-gallon tubs with UPC 076840104246 and a "best by" date of SEP1520BJ4.

No other Ben & Jerry's products are included in the recall.

Consumers are advised to refrain from eating the affected products and call 833-236-1237 for more information.