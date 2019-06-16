246,000 pounds of breakfast burritos recalled after customers find 'small rocks' in food
(ABC NEWS) - Ruiz Foods, Inc., is recalling over 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos after consumers found "small rocks" inside them.
The recall, issued by Ruiz Foods, after reporting the problem to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), was issued on Friday.
The eight packs of the frozen El Monterey egg, potato, bacon & cheese sauce breakfast wraps that have been recalled have "best by" dates of Jan. 17, 2020, and Jan. 18, 2020, and lot codes of 19017 and 19018.
Three people reported to Ruiz Foods that they found the small rocks inside breakfast burritos, necessitating the recall.
One person even reported to the company they were injured by biting into the burrito, according to the FSIS.
"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers," the agency said in a press release. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
The burrito wraps were sent to stores across the country.
Ruiz Foods, headquartered in Dinuba, California, about 30 miles southeast of Fresno, bills El Monterey products as America's best-selling frozen Mexican food.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Connecticut OKs dozens of hemp grower licenses for pilot
- Meghan and Harry release Father's Day photo of baby Archie
- 246,000 pounds of breakfast burritos recalled after customers find 'small rocks' in food
- Gov. Lamont, Legislators to meet about tolls
- Son wants answers after healthy mother suddenly dies in Dominican Republic
- Recap: The search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos
- Connecticut State Police cruiser struck while checking on disabled vehicle; Trooper injured
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Damp, but not a Drencher For Father's Day
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Connecticut OKs dozens of hemp grower licenses for pilot
With the new growing season underway, Connecticut's Department of Agriculture...Read More »
-
Recap: The search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos
There have been plenty of twists and turns in the case of missing New Canaan...Read More »
-
Connecticut State Police cruiser struck while checking on disabled vehicle; Trooper injured
Connecticut State Police are investigating after a State Police cruiser was...Read More »
-
Motorcycle accidents in Haddam and Cromwell under investigation
Two motorcycle accidents on Saturday night are being investigated by police.Read More »
-
Connecticut National Guard members returning from deployment
Members of the Connecticut Army National Guard are coming home from...Read More »
Video Center
-
Capitol Report 'After Hours': the fate of the state budget and summertime session
This week on Capitol Report After Hours, the panel talks more about the state budget and plans for a special session.Read More »
-
Capitol Report: 'Flip-Flop' bans in the workplace
Ahh...the flip-flop! Everyone's favorite summertime footwear, unless you work at Greenwich Town Hall, where flip-flops are now banned! No "slide sandals" either.Read More »
-
Capitol Report: State Budget remains unsigned, creating more debate
Republicans are taking a serious *whack* at the still unsigned state budget passed by the Democratic controlled General Assembly.Read More »