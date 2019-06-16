Recalls

246,000 pounds of breakfast burritos recalled after customers find 'small rocks' in food

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 01:11 PM EDT

(ABC NEWS) - Ruiz Foods, Inc., is recalling over 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos after consumers found "small rocks" inside them.

The recall, issued by Ruiz Foods, after reporting the problem to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), was issued on Friday.

The eight packs of the frozen El Monterey egg, potato, bacon & cheese sauce breakfast wraps that have been recalled have "best by" dates of Jan. 17, 2020, and Jan. 18, 2020, and lot codes of 19017 and 19018.

Three people reported to Ruiz Foods that they found the small rocks inside breakfast burritos, necessitating the recall.

One person even reported to the company they were injured by biting into the burrito, according to the FSIS.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers," the agency said in a press release. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The burrito wraps were sent to stores across the country.

Ruiz Foods, headquartered in Dinuba, California, about 30 miles southeast of Fresno, bills El Monterey products as America's best-selling frozen Mexican food.

