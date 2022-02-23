DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.

The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the rearview camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.

Dealers will inspect and repair the decklid wiring harness and/or replace the rearview camera, as necessary, free of charge. Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7. They’ll get another letter when parts are ready.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S06.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.