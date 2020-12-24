5 Excedrin products recalled due to holes in the bottles

(WTNH) — Some Excedrin products have been recalled due to a hole in the bottom of the bottle, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported Thursday.

The products affected are Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets.

The CPSC said, “Some of the bottles containing the over-the-counter drug can have a hole in the bottom. If there is a hole, children could access and swallow the contents, posing a risk of poisoning. These products contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).”

About 433,600 products were affected.

If you product was affected, you can bring it back for a refund.