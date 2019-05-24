Recalls

Bakers Corner flour sold at Aldi recalled for possible E. coli

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:33 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:00 PM EDT

(WKBN) - ADM Milling announced it is recalling bags of Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour packaged for ALDI stores because of the potential presence of E. coli.

The bacteria was discovered during testing.

The flour was distributed to select ALDI stores in Ohio and 10 other states.

The Bakers Corner All Purpose Four affected by the recall is sold in 5-pound bags with a best used by date of Dec. 2. The lot code is L18A02B with a UPC code of 041498130404.

The product has been removed from store shelves. 

Anyone who purchased the recalled flour should throw it away or return it to their local AlLDI store for a full refund.

