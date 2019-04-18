BMW adds nearly 185,000 vehicles to recall over fire risk
DETROIT (AP) - BMW is adding nearly 185,000 vehicles in the U.S. to a 2017 recall for possible engine fires.
Two years ago the company recommended that the vehicles be parked outdoors until problems are fixed.
The recall expansion covers a dozen 3 Series, 5 Series and Z4 models from the 2006 model year.
BMW says in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into the cars' positive crankcase ventilation valve heater and cause plastic parts to degrade. That can lead to an electrical short and possible fire even when the engine isn't on.
The expansion brings the total number of vehicles recalled for the problem to about 925,000.
Dealers will replace the heater at no cost to owners. The recall is scheduled to start May 28.
BMW monitored reports from the field and found "several field incidents" involving 2006 3-Series vehicles, so the company decided to add to the recall from November of 2017, according to documents posted Thursday. It was not clear if those incidents were fires. Messages were left seeking comment from a BMW spokesman. Documents say that BMW is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the problem.
Vehicles added to the recall include the 525i, 525xi, 530i, 530xi, 530xi Sports Wagon, 325i, 325xi, 325xi Sports Wagon, 330i, 330xi, Z4 3.0i and Z4 3.0si from the 2006 model year.
In November 2017, BMW recalled over 740,000 328i, 328xi, 328i xDrive, 525i, 525xi, 528i, 528xi, 530i, 530xi, X3 3.0si, X3 xDrive30i, X5 xDrive30i, and Z4 vehicles from 2007-2011. Also included was the 2008-2011 128i. All have 6-cylinder engines.
The PCV valve heater is designed to prevent the valve from freezing in cold temperatures, BMW said. But irregularities in manufacturing can cause corrosion and can lead to overheating.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Police: 2-car motor vehicle accident in Ansonia leaves drivers seriously injured
- Prehistoric foal found in Russia
- Spring breakers find ancient shark tooth
- Large blue diamond discovery in Botswana
- Coast Guard seizes tens of millions of dollars worth of drugs in Florida
- "Check your Ride" is Uber's newest rideshare safety initiative
- Boys & Girls Club hold annual "Great Futures Celebration" in Hartford
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record
If you thought last month felt a bit warmer than usual, that's because it was!Read More »
- Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police investigating brawl, shooting on New Haven street
New Haven Police are investigating a shooting on Willow Street late Thursday...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police: 2-car motor vehicle accident in Ansonia leaves drivers seriously injured
Ansonia police responded to a serious car accident involving two vehicles...Read More »
-
Hartford Yard Goats 2019 season schedule
The Hartford Yard Goats are well into the 2019 minor league baseball season!Read More »
-
Boys & Girls Club hold annual "Great Futures Celebration" in Hartford
The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford held its Great Futures Celebration on...Read More »
-
Protesters shut down streets in New Haven
Protesters took over New Haven Thursday night, shutting down entire roads and...Read More »
Video Center
-
Web Extra: Protesters walk streets of New Haven, vow to stay out all night
Protesters are taking over New Haven Thursday night, shutting down entire roads and demanding answers.This is all in response to the shooting of an unarmed black woman - a passenger in a car - at the hands of a Hamden and Yale police officer.Read More »
-
Web Extra: Protesters chant and sing in the streets of New Haven late Thursday evening
Protesters are taking over New Haven Thursday night, shutting down entire roads and demanding answers.This is all in response to the shooting of an unarmed black woman - a passenger in a car - at the hands of a Hamden and Yale police officer.Read More »
-
Weather Forecast
Overnight UpdateRead More »