CT to receive over $2.36 million in Honda airbag safety settlement involving 48 states

(WTNH) — Connecticut is set to receive over $2.36 million of a multistate settlement with Honda over safety concerns with their airbag systems.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday an $85 million multistate settlement with American Honda Motor Company, Inc. and Honda of America MFG., Inc. (Honda).

The settlement comes after allegations Honda hid safety issues related to defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S.

The systems were first installed in Hondas in the 2001 model year.

Honda estimates 223,578 Connecticut vehicles were impacted.

The settlement, which was reached between Honda and the attorneys general of 48 states and jurisdictions, concludes, “a multistate investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers of that the frontal airbags posed a significant risk of rupture, which could cause metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments of many Honda and Acura vehicles. The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the U.S. alone.”

Since 2008, Honda has recalled about 12.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with the suspect inflators.



The states have alleged that Honda’s actions, or perhaps more accurately, its failures to act, as well as its misrepresentations about the safety of its vehicles, were unfair and deceptive and that Honda’s conduct violated state consumer protection laws, including the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

In a statement regarding the settlement, AG Tong called out Honda saying their “deception and failure to notify the public about the dangers of its vehicles airbags” resulted in the preventable deaths of 14 people.

He went on to encourage drivers of these vehicles to check for open recalls.

Honda’s deception and failure to notify the public about the dangers of its vehicle airbags resulted in the tragic and preventable deaths of 14 people and over 200 injuries across the country. Consumer protection laws exist to save lives, and my office will aggressively pursue any corporation that puts profits ahead of the safety of the people of Connecticut. Many of these vehicles are still on the road today, and I strongly urge all drivers to visit safercar.gov to check for any open recalls. These repairs are free and help ensure the safety of all who share our roads. The Connecticut Office of the Attorney General routinely leads some of the largest multistate investigations and settlements to protect consumers across the country. I want to thank the attorneys in our office who led this case and helped to reach this major settlement. – CT Attorney General William Tong

Consumers who own a Honda or Acura vehicle are strongly encouraged to visit Honda’s airbag recall website at https://hondaairbaginfo.com or call its Customer Service toll-free number at (888) 234-2138, to see if their vehicle is subject to a recall. Consumers may also check for open recalls by going to Safercar.gov. All safety recall repairs are FREE at authorized Honda dealers.



Consumers can also contact the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General at attorney.general@ct.gov or 860-808-5318 with any questions about this settlement.