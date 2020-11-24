Dole recalls romaine lettuce in 15 states over E. coli risk, FDA says

(NEXSTAR) — Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has recalled some cases of organic romaine lettuce hearts due to a possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dole is the second company in about two weeks to voluntarily recall some of its romaine lettuce ahead of Thanksgiving over E. coli fears. Just over a week ago, Tanimura & Antle recalled bags of single-head romaine lettuce.

The latest recalled products include Dole Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk (UPC 0-71430-90061-1), combined English/French packaging, and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts (UPC 7-11535-50201-2). Both have “Harvested-On” dates of Oct. 23 and Oct 26.

The Dole products were distributed in Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia, the FDA said, adding that they were harvested and packed nearly four weeks ago, so they should no longer in stores.

“This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to an isolated instance in which a package of Dole™ Organic Romaine Hearts – 3pk yielded a positive result for pathogenic non-O157 E.coli STEC in a routine sample collected at a retail store by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development,” the FDA said in a release.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting, but most infections last only about a week, though longer and more severe cases are possible.

No illnesses related to the Dole recall have been reported.