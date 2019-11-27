DPH: Frozen tuna recalled after 2 CT residents sickened

(WTNH) — The state Department of Public Health (DPH) is alerting residents of a frozen tuna recall after two Connecticut residents were sickened.

The DPH is informing Connecticut consumers of a recent recall that was received from the FDA that involves frozen, wild caught yellow-fin tuna medallions distributed by Northern Fisheries in Little Compton, RI.

The tuna, which originated from Vietnam, has tested positive for high levels of histamine associated with scombroid poisoning.

Scombroid poisoning can result in a tingling and burning sensation around the mouth, facial flushing and sweating, nausea and vomiting, headache, palpitations, dizziness, and rash.

There are two Connecticut cases of this that the DPH is aware of.

The recalled tuna has a “Best Before” date of 6/13/2021 so consumers are encouraged to check their freezers.

The production date and UPC code can be found on the back of the frozen tuna package:

· Tuna King Brand, tuna medallions 2-3oz, 10 x 1 lb.

· ALL LOTS WITH PRODUCTION DATE: 06/13/2019

· Northern Lot #: 0058797

· UPC Code: 815838020638

Customers who still have the product should not consume it and should discard it immediately.

For more information on the recall, click here.