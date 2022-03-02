Conn. (WTNH) — Fitbit and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a voluntary recall of Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard.

According to Fitbit, the battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burning hazard.

“The health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority,” Fitbit said in a statement. “We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users.”

The Ionic smartwatch was first introduced in 2017 and production stopped on the product in 2020. Consumers can find the model number, FB503, on the back of the Ionic under the “CE” mark above the clasp.



Even if your Ionic is working properly, the company urges people to stop using the product, as they will not be offering replacement devices.



Fitbit said the recall does not affect any other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers.

Anyone who purchased an Ionic smartwatch can receive a full refund. Visit Fitbit’s refund center for details.