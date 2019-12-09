Ford recalls 231K trucks over tailgate issues

This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a blue oval Ford sign above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Ford announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, that the company is recalling nearly 391,000 Ranger pickups because the driver’s air bag inflators can explode with too much force and cause injuries. The recall covers […]

(CNN) – Ford Motor Company has issued a safety recall in North America because tailgates keep opening unintentionally.

In a statement released Friday, the company said it is recalling select Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks, but only those made in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Ford says the problem is the electric tailgate latch-release switch in the handle.

Water can enter the electrical wiring system there and cause a short circuit that opens the tailgate.

Trucks with mechanical tailgate releases are unaffected.