Frozen, raw ground tuna recalled after salmonella outbreak, 1 sickened in Connecticut

(AP) - One person in Connecticut has been infected with salmonella, leading to a tuna recall.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the tuna from Louisiana-based Jensen Tuna has sickened 13 people in seven states since early January. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The company has recalled the tuna that was imported from Vietnam. It had been sold to distributors in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Washington.

The tuna was sold for use in finished food dishes sold by restaurants and food retailers and was unlikely to be sold directly to consumers in grocery stores.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness can last up to a week.

