(WTNH) — Hallmark issued a recall for 4,500 candles this week.

The company said when the frosted balsam jar candles are lit, the glass jar can break. This results in fire and laceration hazards.

Customers who have the candles can return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

The company received six reports of broke jars that caused fire damage to nearby items. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported to them.