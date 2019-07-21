Hard boiled egg products recalled from Target, The Fresh Market

(WTNH)–Attention Target and The Fresh Market shoppers: the companies are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches due to them possibly containing listeria.

The FDA says the two brands they’re worried about are Archer Farms and Freskët.

With Archer Farms; it’s the egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18th.

With Freskët, it’s also their egg salad, along with their tuna salad and thai lobster salad.

No one has reported getting sick so far. If you have any of the recalled food, you can bring it back for a refund.